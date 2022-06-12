Serge Gnabry’s future with Bayern Munich is in flux

According to Bild, Serge Gnabry’s future with Bayern Munich is, indeed, in flux:

An extension is currently not in sight. The Bayern bosses made him an offer with a salary of up to 19 million euros per year. The national player has not accepted that to this day. BILD knows: Those responsible are evaluating Gnabry’s attitude as if he had rejected the super offer. They are not willing to touch up the coal again and are even more likely to say goodbye in the summer.

Despite Gnabry’s rejection of Bayern Munich’s latest offer, the club still wants to extend the Germany international:

One thing is clear: Bayern would like to extend with Gnabry! They can’t imagine going into the new season with the star without a new signature. Otherwise, the next free transfer to (Niklas) Süle, (Corentin) Tolisso, (David) Alaba, (Javi) Martinez and (Jerome) Boateng threatens in 2023. With (Sadio) Mané, the pressure on Gnabry should now be increased.

Per Bild, part of Gnabry’s issue is that he was not approach at the same time as his friends, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. Moving forward, Bayern Munich still could take its offer off the table or even set a deadline for Gnabry to make a decision.

Nothing is out of bounds at this stage.

Bild also used the example of Alaba in stating that if Gnabry entered the final year of his contract without an extension — and then signed a bonus heavy contract with another club — Bayern Munch would strip Gnabry of his position within the squad and the 27-year-old could be benched for the remainder of the season.

Gnabry has been linked to Arsenal FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid.