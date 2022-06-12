Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard says he’ll never go to Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard loves being at the club, but also knows that football is a business.

The Frenchman just wants to enjoy his time at Bayern Munich and help the club achieve its goals.

“I don’t ask myself where I will end my career. It depends on my body. I’m 26-years-old, I hope I will keep playing for a long time. I like the Bundesliga. We don’t know what the future holds for me,” Pavard told Rothen s’enflamme (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Pavard is solely focused on his career with Bayern Munich, but does admit winning a title in France does entice him. Will he attempt to make that happen? Pavard would not commit to anything.

One thing that he does know, however, is that a move to Borussia Dortmund likely will not happen.

“I didn’t win the title in France, I have to win in France. If the opportunity arises one day and I can win in France, why not. I’m open to everything. I still have two years of contract, I still hope to win many titles. I’m very happy at FC Bayern. If I were to move one day, it certainly won’t be to Dortmund, even though I respect their fantastic fans. I’m good in Munich. I know Germany very well, I played in Stuttgart which was a big family with amazing fans. I was a kid and became a man there thanks to them.”