Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala not thinking of return to England at this point

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala has a long career ahead of him, but some folks wonder if the youngster already has a bit of an inkling to challenge himself in the Premier League.

Not surprisingly, Musiala was reluctant to go down that path with Sky reporters Florian Plettenberg and Torben Hoffmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“I’m concentrating on Bayern now and can’t think long-term right now. I have to improve my standing here and develop before I think: ‘England is a great country and a great league there,’” Musiala remarked.

While it may be quite some time before Musiala even has to think about such a choice, the 19-year-old is already maturing as a player both on-and-off the field.

When asked if he is afraid to voice his opinion or speak to other players — even critically — Musiala said that he speaks up tactfully.

“I wouldn’t criticize other players, but I would give my opinion when I feel something is wrong in the game. We have a good relationship with each other and we all want to win,” Musiala said.