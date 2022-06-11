Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain emerge as Plan B options for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski

According to Sport Bild reporters Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as potential options for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski should his attempted transfer to FC Barcelona fall through.

Tz captured the report, which indicates that the only hold-up from such a move could be Lewandowski’s wife, Anna:

As the Bild podcast Bayern Insider shows, Lewandowski has alternatives up his sleeve. Two top European clubs are said to be interested in the 33-year-old Pole: Paris St. Germain and Chelsea FC. As reported in the podcast, the latter could fail because of his wife Lewandowska. She was reluctant to move to the British capital.

Both Chelsea and PSG, however have certain issues that might not entice Lewandowski to join aside of a potentially undesirable location for his family. Chelsea just underwent an ownership change and is in the middle of what looks to be a squad upheaval, while PSG is already littered with high-maintenance stars, one of whom (Lionel Messi), Lewandowski did some pseudo-verbal sparring with last season.

Despite this report, it still looks like “Barca or bust” for Lewandowski.