Hungary vs Germany: Gamethread and Live Blog

We’re a week into the summer edition of the UEFA Nations League, and Germany have surprisingly failed to register a win. Hansi Flick will no doubt be vexed by this, and the game against Hungary will be a chance for the Germans to show the progress they’ve made thus far. Hopefully, things go to plan.

In terms of players, only Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus and Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry have been ruled out of the game. Other than that, Flick has almost a full squad at his disposal. He could still elect to rest some players, such as City’s Ilkay Gundogan, for the sake of the upcoming midweek game against Italy. However, don’t expect too many changes from the coach — there’s still a game to win.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our postgame review of Germany’s draw to England? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Puskás Aréna Park, Budapest, Hungary

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.