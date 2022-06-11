Bayern Munich poised to sell-off two goalkeepers

Bayern Munich is set to sell both Christian Früchtl and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann. The pair of young goalkeepers were each thought to have a strong chance of making it at the club, but now look like they will have to go elsewhere to hope for a breakthrough:

Per Bild, Früchtl is on his way to Austria Wien:

BILD learned from Austria: goalkeeper talent Christian Früchtl (22) is about to move to Austria Vienna and should be presented there on Monday. Früchtl is sold and is supposed to sign for three years. But Bayern has a buyback option according to BILD information! Johannes Schenk (19), another talent, is available as number 3 for the record champions!

Meanwhile, Hoffmann is reportedly headed to Eintracht Braunschweig (Bild):

Braunschweig grabs Bayern goalkeeper talent Ron-Thorben Hoffmann (23)! According to BILD information, the deal should be completed by the start of training next Monday. Around 300,000 euros should flow for the goalkeeper, who would have a professional contract in Munich until June 30, 2023. In Braunschweig, a contract is under discussion until at least 2024. The second division climber had been looking for strong competition for regular keeper Jasmin Fejzic (36) for a long time. Hoffmann wants to be the new number 1. The goalkeeper told BILD: “I want to establish myself as a regular goalkeeper in the second division next season. My big goal is to get promoted to the first Bundesliga, even if there are only nine goalkeepers from Germany playing there at the moment and they already have a lot of experience with an average of almost 30 years. I will work hard for it.”