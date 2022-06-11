Report: Bayern Munich tells Marc Roca to find a new home

According to Sport Bild Journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich is looking to sell off seldom-used defensive midfielder Marc Roca this summer. On their “Bayern Insider” podcast, the journalists said that the Bavarians were open to a sale or a loan for Roca.

Moreover, Bayern Munich reportedly told Roca that he is not in the plans for the squad and will not get much — if any — game time next season per Sport Bild.

One good thing for Roca is that he appears to be a popular figure on the transfer market. Earlier reports indicated that Eintracht Frankfurt and AC Milan were interested in the Spaniard, but now Leeds United and West Ham could also be in the mix per The Athletic:

Leeds United have turned their attention to signing Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca after finalizing a deal for Rasmus Kristensen. The Athletic understands that Leeds want to strengthen their midfield by bringing Roca to Elland Road, increasing the competition and support for England international Kalvin Phillips. Roca, 25, is two years into a five-year contract at Bayern but is believed to be available for a fee in the region of £10 million. Sources in Germany say West Ham United have also been monitoring the Spaniard.

FC Barcelona and Real Betis have also been mentioned as potential destinations for Roca as well.