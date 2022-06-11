Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller prepares for Hungary, embraces role of motivator

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is not expecting Hungary to be a pushover.

While the veteran expects the home side to put up a fight, he also knows that Germany is intent on proving its excellent performance against England was no fluke.

“We’re going to Hungary to confirm our performance in the England game. We want to reward ourselves for the coming months and for our performances in the past few games,” Müller said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Four games is a lot in such a short time. But it is what it is. That’s our job, it’s the same for other nations. Everyone has to do it. We always looked forward to the games and we still do. I would be super happy if we could get six points from the next two games.”

One of Müller’s key roles on this Germany squad is to keep the boys energized and motivated. Müller, though, insists he is not there to crack down on his teammates.

“I don’t feel like a dad, I’m not one either. I’m just try to give input both on and off the pitch. I try to motivate the boys. But then you have to deliver on the pitch yourself — of course I want to set an example,” Müller said.

