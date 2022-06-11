Germany boss Hansi Flick expects stiff test from Hungary

Former Bayern Munich boss and current Germany manager Hansi Flick is expecting a stern test from Hungary.

“It’s going to be tough. Hungary is a very compact team. We have to build on our performance of England. We want to get three points. We want to reward ourselves for the effort we put in. We took a big step forward against England, we want to confirm,” Flick said at his pregame press conference (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Four games are just too many after such a long season. It’s a short summer break, there’s almost no preparation. We have to ask ourselves how we can give the players a break.”

As for how the lineup might shake out, Flick did not delve too much into who might get the call — aside of his goalkeeper.

“Manuel Neuer will start tomorrow. There will be no change in goal. Serge Gnabry is a doubt with muscular problems in his calf. He did some running and looked better but we have to wait and see,” said Flick.

Finally, Flick was very complimentary of the work being put in by center-back Antonio Rüdiger.

“(Rüdiger) has made a fantastic development. The fact he’s joining Real Madrid is a reward for his work. He is someone who is always very focused in training. He is an absolute leader,” Flick said.

