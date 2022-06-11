Bayern Munich has no plans for center-back move

According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich is not planning on adding a center-back to the mix during the summer transfer window.

As it stands, the Bavarians will roll with a contingent comprised of Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Tanguy Nianzou, and Chris Richards as the center-back group for next season.

It remains to be seen if Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will deploy a back four, a back three, a hybrid system, or a mix of all three, but it appears that the manager now knows exactly who he has to work with in the central defense.

There were thoughts that the club was seeking a vocal, veteran, leader to take charge of the backline, but for now, it seems Nagelsmann can plan with the group of five listed above.

