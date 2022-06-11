Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund lead race on Borna Sosa; Harry Kane’s reps respond to Bayern rumor; Arsenal bailing pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry?; Frauen re-up Jovana Damnjanovic; Omar Richards to VfB Stuttgart; and MORE!

According to Bild, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are still duking it out for VfB Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa:

FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa (24). The Croatian can leave VfB this summer for €25m

Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Sosa is very curious. I can only think of a few reasons why the Bavarians would want to spend money on another left-back, when Alphonso Davies is entrenched as the starter:

Bayern Munich is going to let Davies return to his natural position — wing. Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly toying with the idea of using a back-four, which could allow Davies to return to both play wing and provide depth at left-back when needed. Bayern Munich wants a ridiculous amount of depth at left-back/left wing-back because they are worried about Davies’ physical state following his bout with myocarditis last season. Bayern Munich is worried about Davies’ drop off in form over the past 18 months. Bayern Munich might be getting out ahead of find a replacement because they know Davies might want to leave in 2024 (a year ahead of his contract ending). To me, it just feels like Davies will go to the Premier League next.

Those are completely speculative and just guesses. I don’t know that I believe that the Bavarians are really interested in Sosa, though it is known that Nagelsmann wanted him last winter.

Some elements of this rumor that are believable, but the presence of Davies would seem to make an acquisition of Sosa a bit redundant.

Harry Kane’s reps have said they have not spoken to Bayern Munich:

Update @HKane: One of his representatives told me today: „All I can say is we haven’t spoken to Bayern.“ As reported in our show #TransferUpdate : #Kane and Bayern isn’t hot at all actually. @SkySports — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 10, 2022

But has Bayern Munich spoken to Tottenham Hotspur about Kane?

(Probably not)

As of now, it seems like the pool of clubs that would be able to take on Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is shrinking. We had previously heard conflicting reports about Real Madrid’s interest in the Germany international, but now Arsenal’s seriousness about a pursuit of Gnabry is being called into question:

As things stand, the chances of Serge Gnabry rejoining Arsenal this summer are remote. In the event of a departure from Bayern, Gnabry would have interest from a wide array of suitors — several of whom would offer the #UCL football Arsenal cannot next season. For him to consider returning to north London, it would require a financial package that would stretch Arsenal’s remodeled wage structure. For their part, Arsenal have not discussed Gnabry as an active target.

Ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell recently said that Gnabry still has Arsenal “in him”, which sounds like a surgical procedure might be needed. Campbell, though, meant it as a positive thing (as captured by The Mirror):

Ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Gnabry coming back to the Gunners would feel like he has never even been away. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Premier League star listed plenty of reasons why it is a deal Mikel Arteta should make happen. “He is obviously a player Arteta admires. He knows his qualities and likes him as a player,” Campbell explained. “The likes of Gnabry would fit in seamlessly. He knows the club. It would be the second coming but he knows the club. “It is not as if it would be all new to him. That part of it is really important. You want new signings to hit the ground running. You would not have to worry about that with Gnabry. “There is definite legs in it because Gnabry still has Arsenal in him. If the opportunity arises… Wow. He is quality.” Many have cast doubt over Arsenal’s hopes of signing a player who was once their own due to the lack of Champions League football on offer.

If you are the type of person who loves the drama surrounding sports — and you also love Bayern Munich — then this was a week built for you.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest news on Robert Lewandowski, his — alleged — pompous exchange with Julian Nagelsmann, and why it is probably time to find a good deal and send him packing.

Why there might be cracks in Nagelsmann’s foundation at Bayern Munch.

An update on Konrad Laimer and why it might take until July for teams to get serious.

An appreciation of Germany’s recent success.

Bayern Munich’s more-than-serious work in trying to acquire Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

On a squad full of great personalities Jovana Damnjanovic is among the best on the Frauen — and now she’ll be with the squad through 2025:

“I don’t feel 100 percent here, but 200 percent. I never had any doubts about staying. There is no other club in the world I would rather play for. I’m very happy that I have the chance to play for FC Bayern and I was therefore very happy to extend my contract,” said Damnjanovic.

Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech called Damnjanovic an “indispensable part of our team.”

“Jovana embodies FC Bayern Munich. She’s not just an important player, she’s an incredible personality and an integral part of our team. The extension with Jovi is an important step for us to continue creating continuity,” Rech said.

Omar Richards could already be on his way out the door at Bayern Munich as VfB Stuttgart is reportedly interested in the former Reading defender:

Omar Richards is a candidate to leave Bayern this summer. At the moment there are no offers, but Richards’ name has been discussed in Stuttgart. Bayern would be on the market for a new left-back if the Englishman ends up leaving.

We had heard some rumors that Richards could be involved in a swap for VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, but that does not seem likely. Conversely, that story regarding Bayern Munich’s — alleged — interest in Sosa could make a move by Richards to VfB Stuttgart a no-brainer.

Germany put forth an excellent effort in drawing with England 1-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Die Mannschaft played an exciting, intense style in an environment that felt more like a Euro 2024 finale than a regular UEFA Nations League tilt. Here is what we have on tap:

An appreciation of former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and the impact he has had on the squad.

Why it now makes sense that Germany might have been sleepwalking a bit against Italy.

Jonas Hofmann re-paid Flick for his belief in him.

Flick is getting the best out of a lot of players, including Ilkay Gundogan.

Why this was a terrific sign of things to come for Germany, despite the unfortunate — and very unlucky — ending.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk is reporting that Chelsea FC is looking closely at defenders like Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnal Kimpembe, Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt, and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel would like to grab Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus:

TRUE✅ @ChelseaFC have on their list for new defenders: Presnel Kimpembe @PSG_inside Matthijs de Ligt @juventusfc and Jules Koundé @SevillaFC Offensive: Thomas Tuchel would also like to work with striker Gabriel Jesus @ManCity — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 9, 2022

There are more rumblings linking FC Barcelona to Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno:

Barcelona have reportedly identified Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno as a potential alternative to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski this summer. The Catalan giants have been strongly linked with a move for Lewandowski, who has publicly expressed his desire to leave the Bundesliga champions and move to Camp Nou. Barca are keen to recruit the 33-year-old, who has just a year remaining on his contract, but Bayern are hoping to keep hold of their talisman for the 2022-23 campaign.

These kind of stories just seem like veiled attempts to make Bayern Munich think Barca is capable of going in another direction for a striker.