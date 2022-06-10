Borussia Dortmund ahead of Bayern Munich in race for Sasa Kalajdzic

Bayern Munich’s indecisiveness and leisurely pace of pursuing Sasa Kalajdzic could end up costing their transfer plans. In their bid to go all in on Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Bayern have provided ample ground for Borussia Dortmund to turn the Austrian striker’s head towards their project. With the promise of regular playtime and more clarity, BVB might have done just enough to seal this transfer(Bild via @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern target Saša Kalajdžić is Dortmund's top candidate to replace Erling Haaland. Final talks between BVB and Kalajdžić's agents will take place after the Nations League games and the player's vacation (June 20). As of now, the tendency is to sign for Dortmund [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 10, 2022

The ongoing murky saga with Lewandowski has put Bayern in a difficult position. Bayern bosses have been adamant about wanting Lewy to see out his contract, despite news that allowing Lewy to leave after a replacement is signed is a possibility. Lewy himself has pulled no punches being adamant and very public in pushing for a move away.

Although Bayern have thrown significant weight behind the talks with Sasha’s management, the whole transfer being on hold until Lewandowski’s situation becomes clearer in addition to going all in on Mane’s transfer has bogged down Bayern. Domestic rivals, BVB have a much clearer roadmap for the Austrian. Erling Haaland will be moving to Manchester City and their striker slot opens up. With BVB gladly willing for Kalajdzic to fill that spot up, the player’s management will have clearer vision as compared to the situation at Bayern.

The problem for Bayern is that they're not the only club interested in Kalajdžić. Dortmund and Premier League clubs - such as Tottenham - are very interested. So there could be a risk of losing out on the Austrian striker due to the waiting tactics [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 9, 2022

While it is surprising that a club of Bayern’s magnitude can seriously pursue only one player at time, the fact of the matter is simple. Bayern may put Sasa in a waiting line, but the player himself has no obligation to be in one — he is a 24-year-old striker that is in high demand. The Bayern brass needs to make up its mind, and fast.