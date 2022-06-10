Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich reveals when he wanted to leave the club, why he acts as his own agent

Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich has never been one to shy away from taking on a challenge.

When it comes to his career — and specifically his contract — Kimmich embraces the complexities of being at the negotiating table and working directly with club representatives.

“I had some bad experiences with my previous agent. I feel like I’m in a better position than anyone else to defend my interests. When I make mistakes, they are my mistakes, not someone else’s,” Kimmich said in an interview with SoFoot.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I want to sit at the negotiations table to find out exactly what is being said.”

When asked if he would be open to a new challenge — aka a transfer — in the future, Kimmich was non-committal. Kimmich did reveal, however, when he most recently thought of moving on from Bayern Munich.

“That would be an interesting challenge. I don’t know what will happen in several years, we’ll see. I have a very good coach who advocates playing attractive football. I’m having a lot of fun here, but somewhere in my mind, yes, there’s always this professional and personal challenge of one day discovering new horizons,” Kimmich said. “Back when I wasn’t playing as much as I would have linked (under Ancelotti), I thought about leaving the club for a while. It was maybe the first time that I realized that there were other teams than Bayern in the world. Then Carlo left, I became a regular starter again, we won everything, and the question never arose again. Today, I’m still feeling good here.”