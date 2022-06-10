Bayern Munich using Sadio Mane transfer as potential leverage for Serge Gnabry

Despite having their opening two bids for Sadio Mane rejected by Liverpool, Bayern Munich still expect to eventually land the Senegal international this summer. It’s understood that Mane only wants to leave Liverpool for Bayern and that the only thing standing in the way at this point is the transfer fee, which representatives from the two clubs are working on negotiating.

While he’s not exactly a like for like replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who’s clearly expressed his desire to leave Bayern this summer, Mane can be used both centrally or wide in Bayern’s attack, just as he’s done for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. This versatility is a big part of the reason why Julian Nagelsmann has pushed for a Mane transfer. He’s been a big fan of his ever since his managerial tenures at both TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, during both of which he wound up facing Liverpool in European competition.

Per a recent report from SportBild (via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter), it is also understood that Bayern is using the Mane transfer as leverage for Serge Gnabry. His current contract at the club is set to expire next summer, but he has turned down Bayern’s most recent offer, where he would’ve earn just under 20 million euros per year. There’s growing concern over his future given that he’s rejected such a lucrative offer from Bayern’s front office and there are potential suitors.

At this point, it remains entirely unclear whether or not Gnabry will renew his contract, or wind up leaving. However, by bringing Mane to the club, Bayern feel that it might put the onus on Gnabry to make a definitive decision. With the amount of attacking players Julian Nagelsmann has at his disposal with Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller and (presumably Mane), Gnabry’s starting position and minutes could be in jeopardy. From Bayern’s standpoint, this could lead to him agreeing to be sold this summer, when the club could actually turn a profit for him instead of potentially letting him go on a free transfer next summer assuming he refuses to sign a new deal prior to that point.