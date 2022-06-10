Report: Bayern Munich signing of Ryan Gravenberch on the verge of completion

Bayern Munich has been having quite the tumultuous postseason at the moment. With the summer transfer window wide open and the potential exits of some superstars looming (including the squad’s best player, a certain Robert Lewandowski), one can say that this hasn’t been the sweetest of times. Add to that the uncertainty over the Serge Gnabry situation, and we seem to have ourselves some big concerns.

That being said, the Bayern bosses seem to continue working behind the scenes to complete some big transfers. Having already signed Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax, who would be a welcome addition to the team given the lack of a top offensive right back, Brazzo and Co. seem to be closing in on another talent from Ajax to bolster the midfield — 19-year-old Ryan Gravenberch. The rumours have been making the rounds for quite a while now, and it seems like both the club and Gravenberch’s party have completed negotiations, with the player expected to sign with the club come Saturday.

According to Philipp Kessler and Manuel bonke (as quoted by @iMiaSanMia), the player is set to sign with the club for a period of five years.

Ryan Gravenberch will travel to Munich and sign his Bayern contract on Saturday. 5-year contract until 2027 [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] pic.twitter.com/mPiXLqJvc8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 8, 2022

Given that the phenom is just 20 years old and already Ajax’s starting box-to-box midfielder, the sky seems to be the limit for him from a development perspective. Ajax employs a similar formation to Bayern’s, and since Gravenberch can play both as a #6 and an #8, his versatility and attacking impetus, coupled with his imposing defensive presence will be a huge asset for Bayern moving forward.

The biggest challenge however, would be managing the minutes of the midfield roster, with Kimmich and Goretzka almost guaranteed roles when fit and in form. Marcel Sabitzer also looks slated for a better season, with the player being an absolute unit for Austria in the international break and expressing his desire to do better for Bayern and contribute more in the upcoming season.

Nagelsmann is going to have his hands full with balancing the midfield minutes, but there is always the possibility of Sabitzer and Gravenberch forming an unlikely duo to contest the Kimmetzka pivot (I can dream!), or even displacing Goretzka from the first team when the player slacks, or is inevitably injured (the man seems to get injured for at least a few months every season).

Anyways, here’s to hoping that the player can contribute to a lot of huge successes at Bayern, and develops to become a world beater. It won’t hurt to have a Seedorf 2.0 in our ranks.