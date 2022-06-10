Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 53 — What is going on with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski?; Is Julian Nagelsmann fighting an uphill battle at Bayern?; Germany’s success; The latest on Sadio Mane; and MORE!

If you are the type of person who loves the drama surrounding sports — and you also love Bayern Munich — then this was a week built for you.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest news on Robert Lewandowski, his — alleged — pompous exchange with Julian Nagelsmann, and why it is probably time to find a good deal and send him packing.

Why there might be cracks in Nagelsmann’s foundation at Bayern Munch.

An update on Konrad Laimer and why it might take until July for teams to get serious.

An appreciation of Germany’s recent success.

Bayern Munich’s more-than-serious work in trying to acquire Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

