Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich makes contact with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane; Bayern, Chelsea eyeing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling; Konrad Laimer’s release clause in doubt; Lyon, Arsenal vie for Corentin Tolisso; and MORE!

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Bayern Munich has made contact with Tottenham Hotspur for — you guessed it — Harry Kane.

Could the Bavarians be working on replacing Robert Lewandowski with the second best striker in the world? I know, I know…but humor me and read the tweet:

#Inter wants to hold out for #Lautaro, but #Conte dotes. Then it will always depend on #Toro wanting to stay. #Bayern inquires for #Kane (#Tottenham has proposed renewal). The #Bayern still needs a great striker to free #Lewandowski in the direction of #Barcelona

I don’t think there is any way Bayern Munich can get Kane, but it was interesting that they made the call, eh? The report goes on to say that Kane is considered “untouchable”, but as they say, everybody has a price.

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder has certainly taken some twists and turns.

Earlier this week, Sport Bild reported that Laimer had a release clause of €35 million through the end of June. German outlet kicker, however, says that is not the case:

Konrad Laimer is being courted by FC Bayern Munich, but according to kicker information, contrary to media reports to the contrary, has no exit clause. RB Leipzig would be willing to anchor such a contract option for the midfielder in the contract for the coming year if he is willing to extend it in return.

According to Abendzeitung, RB Leipzig is already looking for Laimer’s replacement:

At RB Leipzig, the search for a successor to the Austrian Konrad Laimer has apparently begun. As several media reports unanimously, the management of the cup winner is looking more intensively for a defensive midfielder. Laimer has been associated with FC Bayern for weeks, and Manchester United are also said to be interested.

According to The Telegraph, Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC are both looking veery closely at Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling:

Germany put forth an excellent effort in drawing with England 1-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Die Mannschaft played an exciting, intense style in an environment that felt more like a Euro 2024 finale than a regular UEFA Nations League tilt. Here is what we have on tap:

An appreciation of former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and the impact he has had on the squad.

Why it now makes sense that Germany might have been sleepwalking a bit against Italy.

Jonas Hofmann re-paid Flick for his belief in him.

Flick is getting the best out of a lot of players, including Ilkay Gundogan.

Why this was a terrific sign of things to come for Germany, despite the unfortunate — and very unlucky — ending.

Olympique Lyon could be contemplating a move for former Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso. Arsenal FC is also allegedly in the mix:

Lyon have identified Arsenal linked midfielder Corentin Tolisso as their number one target for the summer transfer window. Tolisso will be leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer once his contract with the club expires at the end of the month. The Frenchman has admitted that he wants to join a club where he will have a leading role after years of being a bit-part player in Bavaria.

Per Get French Football News, contact between Lyon and Tolisso has already been made:

During Alexandre Lacazette’s unveiling as a Lyon player, president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed that he is working on bringing another former Lyon player, Corentin Tolisso (27), back to the club. Like Lacazette, Tolisso is a free agent having run down his contract at Bayern Munich, where he has experienced an injury-ridden spell. On a potential return for Tolisso, Aulas said, “I can confirm that contact has been established. Tolisso is in a different context to Lacazette, but the contact has been established. Clearly, the contact wasn’t established as long ago as with Lacazette and there are other considerations.” He continued, “But there are others players, free or not that interest us as well, because as I’ve said, the recruitment will be ambitious.” On a return for Tolisso, new signing Lacazette said, “He’s a free agent so the club could lean towards him. I don’t know if he has any other offers, but I’m pushing for him to arrive. After that, I’ll let the President sort out the contractual side.”

Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer was lauded for his efforts in the UEFA Nations League:

Welcome back! It’s been a week since our last podcast and a huge chunk of the Bayern Munich squad is back in the spotlight with Germany finally back in action for the UEFA Nations League. Given that the World Cup is only months away at this point, these games versus Italy, England, and Hungary are invaluable for Hansi Flick to assess the state of his squad and their reaction to his tactics. The first test vs the Azzurri ended in a draw, and there’s already plenty of talking points from that one.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss:

Our first impressions from Germany’s performance against Italy.

The huge problem Hansi Flick has with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane.

Why Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller should be starting regularly together for the national team.

Did Jonas Hofmann secure his spot in the XI for Germany?

Why does Hansi Flick keep playing Thilo Kehrer?

Who we want to see in the starting lineup versus England in midweek.

How Bayern’s problems under Nagelsmann might soon become Germany’s problems as well.

Moving onto the Gnabry situation — what exactly is going on here?

Why was Gnabry offered 19m euros a year? And why did he reject it?

Potential reasons Gnabry might have for leaving Bayern Munich, and why they don’t make any kind of sense.

How Bayern needs to deal with this entire mess.

