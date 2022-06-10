Hansi Flick thinks Serge Gnabry will likely end up staying at Bayern Munich

It could be argued that Hansi Flick oversaw Serge Gnabry during the most successful part of his club career while at Bayern Munich.

Now, Flick is working with Gnabry on the German national team, but still keeping tabs on what the forward is doing with his club. As the 27-year-old battles with Bayern Munich over a new contract, Flick has seen the rumors linking Gnabry to Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and others. The German national team boss, however, does not see Gnabry leaving Bavaria.

“Serge is a player who can play in many positions up front. He had always scored the second most goals at Bayern after Lewandowski. In Munich, he’s also playing with his best friend and knows what he has at Bayern,” said Flick (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Flick’s view is optimistic, but Gnabry could be getting fed up with the waiting. With rumors swirling that Gnabry is thinking about entering the final year of his contract without an extension, even Flick’s counsel and wise words might not be able to keep Gnabry with Bayern Munich.