Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman could make USMNT debut tonight

Things could be happening fast for Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Malik Tillman.

Just days after formally changing his international allegiance to the United States from Germany, Tillman could be poised to make his USMNT debut tonight at 7:30PM against Morocco in TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

TSN reported on FIFA’s approval of Tillman’s change request and his potential fast-tracked plunge into Gregg Berhalter’s squad:

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman has been approved for a change of association from Germany to the United States, FIFA said Tuesday. Tillman, who turned 20 on Saturday, was born in Germany to a father in the U.S military and a German mother. He played for the U.S. under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels. Tillman could make his U.S. debut in Wednesday’s exhibition against Morocco in Cincinnati.

Berhalter is happy to have Tillman onboard.

”(Tillman is) really talented between the lines,” Berhalter said earlier in May. “(Tillman has a) knack for scoring goals, good calm around the penalty box, good technique scoring, both footed, so an interesting player.”

Newly-minted Bayern Munich right-back/right wing-back Noussair Mazraoui could take the pitch for Morocco, so if you are looking to quell your Bavarian fix, there you go.