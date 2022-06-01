Bayern Munich pitching swap deal to VfB Stuttgart for Sasa Kalajdzic?

According to a report by Sport1, Bayern Munich list of contenders for VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic is growing.

Aside of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in the Austrian, but none of the other three clubs have had talks with Kalajdzic or his agent of yet like Bayern Munich.

In an interview with Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kalajdzic’s agent, Sascha Empacher, said that his client wants to challenge himself at a big club.

“He’s a player who’s destined for the highest level and who wants to compete with the best and win titles. There’s competition for spots at all clubs. That’s normal. He’s one of Europe’s best strikers at his age,” Empacher said.

On that note, VfB Stuttgart is said to be interested in both Joshua Zirkzee and Omar Richards. Could a swap deal be in the making between Bayern Munich and Die Schwaben?

With Borna Sosa rumored to be leaving Stuttgart, the club could use a left-back and Zirkzee, obviously, would fill Kalajdzic’s role at striker.