Report: Bayern Munich offer Liverpool star Sadio Mane over €20m a year in wages

Bayern Munich seem determined to land a big star in this transfer window, and Liverpool forward Sadio Mané may be the guy. Per a report by Sport Bild (paywalled), the Bavarians have offered Mané over €20m a year (gross) in wages, which would make him a top tier earner at club, alongside the likes of Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer. Only Robert Lewandowski, who has one foot out the door, earns more than that.

According to Sport Bild, the player is very tempted by the offer. Mané had earlier demanded €24m a year from Liverpool, which was rejected. Now, a contract extension seems no longer feasible. The player wants to move to a club where he will get the appreciation he lacks at LFC.

Both Real Madrid and PSG are rumored to be interested in the 30-year-old, so Bayern will have to move quickly if they want to secure his services. However, it seems that the bosses are confident that they will be able to land their target. Will that confidence hold when they begin negotiations with Liverpool?

English media claims that the Premier League side will not settle for anything less than €50m, while German sources report a price range of around €35m. The real number is probably somewhere in the middle, but you can’t help but feel that the German numbers are looking very optimistic right now.

Needless to say, this transfer is still in its infancy. If Sadio Mané does come to Bayern, his arrival will have a noticeable effect on the squad composition and tactics. If you’re interested in hearing more about that, why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We broke down the Sadio Mané transfer in detail, and talked about a potential new system that Nagelsmann could use. Listen to it below or at this link.