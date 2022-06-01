Amid interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Sasa Kalajdzic expects to make decision soon

Sasa Kalajdzic is currently one of the hottest names in the Bundesliga. The Austrian striker is linked with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. There is also a strong probability that he stays with his current club, VfB Stuttgart. If Robert Lewandowski does leave this summer, it’ll be Bayern Munich that needs him the most.

Kalajdzic has now announced that he will make a decision in the coming weeks. Although this isn’t any real surprise, it gives us a little estimate of the timeline. He told kicker that there will be no quick action made and assured that money will not be a major factor. The Austrian said it’s about finding what’s best for him.

If Robert Lewandowski stays, I can’t imagine that is what is best for him. Lewandowski’s sale would be a major factor in this process so Bayern might not sign another striker until Lewandowski leaves, but would likely have the replacement lined up. Whatever Bayern does, they should act soon.