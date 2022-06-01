Former Bayern Munich Frauen defender Gina Lewandowski set to retire in July

A staple of the Bayern Munich women’s team backline for a number of years is set to officially transition into the next phase of her career.

American defender Gina Lewandowski announced her retirement from the game of soccer on Monday across her social media platforms. Lewandowski, who currently plies her trade at Gotham FC in the NWSL is in the middle of her third season with the team.

More to say and express but I’ll start here… pic.twitter.com/4lOCJtg8qB — Gina Lewandowski (@gll088) May 30, 2022

Her statement read:

“Playing soccer has been one of my greatest joys since I was 6 years old and has given me many unforgettable memories. After 15 years of playing at the professional level both internationally and domestically, I have made the decision to retire with July 2 as my last game with Gotham FC.

I am excited to shift gears and move into the next chapter of my life, but until then I will continue to dedicate myself to my teammates, my club, and the game that I love. My hope is to share these next few weeks with all of you — to celebrate the immense impact the game has had on my personal growth, relationships, and cultivation of community. Stay tuned for what’s to come and hope to see you in the stadium at our next games, especially on July 2! - Gina

That July 2nd game is a home match against Chicago Red Stars at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ.

Lewandowski had spent two seasons stateside before making the jump across the pond to the then-powerhouse FFC Frankfurt in the Frauen Bundesliga. Across 83 caps, she bagged two goals and won multiple honors. This included a treble during the 2007/08 season, winning the Frauen Bundesliga, the Frauen Pokal, and the competition now known as the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Following a brief spell in western New York in the 2011 season, Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich. She would spend more time here than at any club in her career, appearing in 115 matches and walking away with two more Frauen Bundesliga titles.

She’s also made one cap with the U.S. Women’s National Team, coming off the bench in the 74th minute in a friendly against Brazil in 2015.

On a personal note, Gina Lewandowski was the first player we ever interviewed on our podcast, in an episode of Bavarian Podcast Works dated February 12, 2020.

Gina was incredibly kind to come on our show and was a fantastic guest. I, along with Bayern fans around the world and all of us here at Bavarian Football Works, wish her all the best for wherever her next steps may lead.