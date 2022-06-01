Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (?!); Robert Lewandowski vs. Lionel Mess war of words; AS Roma eyeing Marc Roca; Arsenal wants Corentin Tolisso; Ivan Perisic inks Tottenham Hotspur deal; and MORE!

According to Italian journalist Giacomo Iacobellis, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will square off for Chelsea FC striker Romelu Lukaku.

Nothing against Lukaku, but with an uncertain future at Bayern Munich, the Belgian would be one of the last players I would be looking to build around. He went to a Champions League winner and made them worse.

Anyway, here is his tweet on the subject:

El #Bayern es el gran rival del #Inter en la puja por #Lukaku. Los nerazzurri ofrecerían una cesión mientras que los alemanes un traspaso importante+contrato de 3 temporadas al jugador. Contacto entre el abogado de Lukaku y el Bayern esta misma semana #Chelsea @TuttoMercatoWeb — Giacomo Iacobellis (@giaco_iaco) May 30, 2022

#Bayern is the great rival of #Inter in the bid for #Lukaku. The Nerazzurri would offer a loan while the Germans would offer an important transfer + 3-year contract to the player. Contact between Lukaku’s lawyer and Bayern this week #Chelsea @TuttoMercatoWeb

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi finally offered a retort to Robert Lewandowski’s comments regarding the Ballon d’Or where Messi was undeservedly given the award (again): “I honestly don’t agree with what he said but I didn’t give it much importance. That’s it, he can say whatever he wants and I’m not interested.”

Surely, Lewandowski will not respond, but Messi waiting month to reply is kind of...weird?

Anyway, The Mirror captured the comments that they think set Messi off:

Lewandowski then made headlines when he suggested Messi’s request could be “empty words” before subsequently backtracking. “I’m not that enthusiastic about [the chances] of getting the 2020 award. “I would like it [Messi’s 2020 Ballon d’Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words.” He then clarified his comments to Kicker, in an attempt to de-escalate the row between the two superstars. “I never wanted to say that Lionel Messi’s words were not sincere or serious,” he said. “On the contrary, I was very touched and delighted by Lionel Messi’s speech at the event in Paris, in which he expressed that, in his opinion, I deserved the Ballon d’Or 2020. I just wanted to express my statement that I would of course be very happy if Messi’s words would be heard. I respect and appreciate Lionel Messi beyond measure and once again congratulate him on winning the Ballon d’Or.”

Last week, we saw that Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Barcelona, and Real Betis were all contemplating a bid on Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca. It looks like we can AS Roma to the mix as well:

Eintracht Frankfurt and AS Roma are interested in Marc Roca [@SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/V7zciUuoIQ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 30, 2022

Arsenal FC could be getting serious about a pursuit of free agent Corentin Tolisso:

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso has been released from Bayern Munich as a free agent after failing to reach an agreement with the club over a new contract. It comes after Arsenal were one of a number of sides linked with a move for the Frenchman earlier this year. Should the Gunners revive their interest, the 27-year-old could be one of a number of potential incomings in a huge summer for the club. Mikel Arteta has the challenge of bringing in a number of players to help improve his squad in a bid to return to the Champions League.

If you look at this way, you might assume the sky is falling in the Bundesliga, I guess:

Top rated players in the Bundesliga this season:



1️⃣ Lewandowski - Wants to leave

2️⃣ Nkunku - Could leave Leipzig

3️⃣ Kimmich - Not leaving Bayern

4️⃣ Haaland - Joined Man City



Big changes in Germany! pic.twitter.com/Rd8jjR73cI — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 30, 2022

Robert Lewandowski’s manager for Poland, Czeslaw Michniewicz, wants his star player to go to Liverpool:

Poland’s manager Czeslaw Michniewicz then offered his opinion on where the prolific forward should up next season, stating: “I’d like to see Lewandowski in Liverpool since I’m a supporter of the club.” If this were to ever become a reality, it would see the Bayern marksman reunited with his former coach.

It looks like Benfica is not the only club interested in 2014 World Cup hero Mario Götze — AC Milan is also reportedly in the mix:

According to SPORT1 information, the newly crowned Serie A champions AC Milan are particularly interested in the attacker. Götze is currently in impressive form. Since moving from Dortmund to Eindhoven in the summer of 2020, he has impressed in 77 competitive games with 36 goals. So the dream of winning the Champions League is still alive...

Former Bayern Munich attacker Ivan Perisic officially signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur: