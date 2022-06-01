Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel not affected by Manuel Neuer contract extension

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel had a fantastic season at AS Monaco.

Despite originally signing with the Bavarians to be the successor to Manuel Neuer, Nübel’s future appears to be just about anywhere else aside of with the Rekordmeister. With Neuer showing no signs of slowing down, Nübel is in a tough spot for how to plan his future.

“FC Bayern informed us early on that they wanted to extend Manuel Neuer to 2024. That’s not a problem, nothing has changed in Alex’s situation anyway,” Nübel’s agent Stefan Backs told Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Alex will play in Monaco next season and wants to continue the positive development he has made since moving there — ideally also playing in the Champions League. Of course Alex’s goal is to establish himself at FC Bayern in the long term. We are in close and transparent contact with the people in charge at FC Bayern and will reassess the situation after next season. Then we have to decide whether we will extend his contract or not.”

Right now, it appears that Nübel is monitoring what is happening with Neuer and will assess things after each season.

“If it becomes apparent that Manuel Neuer will remain in goal for FC Bayern beyond Euro 2024, we would have to reorient ourselves. Some clubs from the Bundesliga and from other European leagues keep enquiring about Alex. But the focus is fully on Monaco,” said Backs.

Backs has seen growth in Nübel and thinks signing with Bayern Munich has made him better in a lot of ways.

“No, it wasn’t a wasted year for Alex (in reference to the player’s year spent at Bayern Munich as a back-up). On the contrary, the first season in Munich was very important for him to get used to the mentality at Bayern. It was a big step from the Ruhr area to Munich,” said Backs. “Since then, Alex has gained a lot of self-confidence and has taken an important step in his personal development.”