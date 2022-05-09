Bayern Munich have improved their offer for Ryan Gravenberch

In a new report by Dutch reporter Mike Verweij as captured by @TheEuropeanLad on Twitter, Bayern Munich have increased their offer for Ajax midfield prodigy Ryan Gravenberch.

For those out of the loop, Gravenberch is a 19-year-old midfielder plying his trade in the Eredivisie for regular champions Ajax. His contract expires next summer and so Ajax are looking to ship him out this season, even for a low fee.

- Progress in the deal between Ajax & Bayern Munich for the transfer of Ryan Gravenberch. Bayern Munich have raised their offer in their latest bid, an agreement is to be expected. [via @MikeVerweij] pic.twitter.com/FYsNQqMwFj — (@TheEuropeanLad) May 9, 2022

Ajax have reportedly set the price tag at €30 million, and Bayern Munich had offered €17 million which could rise to €23 million with add-ons, a fee Ajax did not accept, followed by silence in the public eye for a few weeks. This could be attributed either to both parties stalling on the deal due to the large difference in valuation or due to the untimely and tragic passing of Mino Raiola, Gravenberch’s agent and the middle man mediating discussion between Ajax and Bayern.

While we do not know the new offer, I would assume the new fee is somewhere in the region of €20 million with a rise to around €27 million with add-ons.

What do you guys think of this deal and the implications for the rest of the midfield? Will Hasan Salihamidzic be able to get this deal over the line with a lack of further fuss or are we in for another lengthy saga?