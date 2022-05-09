Update: Conflicting reports on Bayern Munich’s interest in Liverpool’s Sadio Mané this summer

Update: 2:20PM EST

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, there is no validity in the stories linking Bayern Munich and Liverpool star Sadio Mane:

NOT TRUE ❌ is that Bayern is working on a Transfer of Sadio Mané. The Player was no topic in the Talks between Salihamidzic and Bezemer of Mané‘s agency „ROOF“ at Mallorca on Friday https://t.co/JUjJaBpALR — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 9, 2022

It’s a he said-he said of German media stars...who ya got?

In a new report dropped by Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has recently met with the agent of Liverpool’s star winger Sadio Mané.

Exclusive News Sadio #Mané: #Salihamidzic wants him! He is the desired „statement transfer“ in summer! No negotiations between Bayern & #LFC so far. HS met his agent over the weekend. Mané was a topic. Talks about a contract extension between LFC & Mané difficult. @SkySports — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 9, 2022

It is immediately worth noting that this report clarifies that there has been no official talks between Liverpool and Bayern Munich about the transfer of the star. The timing of this news is worth keeping an eye on, though, given reports of tense renewal talks between Bayern’s German winger Serge Gnabry as well as the ongoing transfer rumors of the world’s best player, Polish Talisman Robert Lewandowski and whether or not he will remain at the club:

Hasan Salihamidžić wants to sign Liverpool star Sadio Mané! The Senegalese is Bayern's desired 'statement signing' in the summer. Still no negotiations between Bayern and LFC. Salihamidžić met the player's agent over the weekend and Mané was a topic [@Plettigoal, @SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/a39pcvigR4 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 9, 2022

Sky’s report goes on to mention that Mané’s salary of less than €20 million annually is something they can afford and floats the possibility of a Gnabry/Mané swap given the less than likely odds of the German international’s resigning with the Bavarians. Nonetheless, it is still rather exciting and intriguing news to see Bayern is once again looking to make a splash summer signing given our disappointing and premature exit from UEFA Champions League at the hands of Spanish club Villarreal.