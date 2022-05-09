 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Update: Conflicting reports on Bayern Munich’s interest in Liverpool’s Sadio Mané this summer

According to a new report from Sky Sports, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has met with Sadio Mané’s agent recently.

FC Bayern Muenchen v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Update: 2:20PM EST

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, there is no validity in the stories linking Bayern Munich and Liverpool star Sadio Mane:

It’s a he said-he said of German media stars...who ya got?

—C.Smith

In a new report dropped by Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has recently met with the agent of Liverpool’s star winger Sadio Mané.

It is immediately worth noting that this report clarifies that there has been no official talks between Liverpool and Bayern Munich about the transfer of the star. The timing of this news is worth keeping an eye on, though, given reports of tense renewal talks between Bayern’s German winger Serge Gnabry as well as the ongoing transfer rumors of the world’s best player, Polish Talisman Robert Lewandowski and whether or not he will remain at the club:

Sky’s report goes on to mention that Mané’s salary of less than €20 million annually is something they can afford and floats the possibility of a Gnabry/Mané swap given the less than likely odds of the German international’s resigning with the Bavarians. Nonetheless, it is still rather exciting and intriguing news to see Bayern is once again looking to make a splash summer signing given our disappointing and premature exit from UEFA Champions League at the hands of Spanish club Villarreal.

