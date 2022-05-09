Report: Bayern Munich has had talks with Konrad Laimer’s agent as Julian Nagelsmann has requested the midfielder

It appears that where there is smoke, there is fire when it comes to the rumors linking Bayern Munich to RB Leipzig defensive midfielder Konrad Laimer.

With a central midfield group that could lose three players this summer (Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, Marcel Sabitzer), Bayern Munich seems to be ready to make a serious push for Laimer, who has already had success in playing under Julian Nagelsmann and is experienced in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

First, Sport Bild’s Christian Falk confirmed a report from Fabrizio Romano that Bayern Munich was preparing a bid to RB Leipzig for Laimer, whose contract set to expire in the summer of 2023:

TRUE✅ Julian Nagelsmann would like to have Konrad Laimer. Bayern is trying to fulfill his wish. But Leipzig-Boss Mintzlaff said today: RB won‘t sell Laimer this summer https://t.co/nqTXvtYMQA — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 8, 2022

Later, Falk detailed that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic met with Laimer’s agent in Mallorca on Friday:

Hasan Salihamidzic met Björn Bezemer, the Agent of Konrad Laimer, on friday in Mallorca. @FCBayern is interested in the Player of RB Leipzig @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 8, 2022

Nagelsmann has reportedly been interested in getting another defensive-minded, ball-winner for his midfield group, but should the club be able to work out a deal for Laimer, the Austrian would be a sub behind Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

As we saw with Marcel Sabitzer, that is not always an easy transition to make.