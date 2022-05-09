 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich has had talks with Konrad Laimer’s agent as Julian Nagelsmann has requested the midfielder

Could a new defensive midfielder be on his way to Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
/ new
RB Leipzig v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

It appears that where there is smoke, there is fire when it comes to the rumors linking Bayern Munich to RB Leipzig defensive midfielder Konrad Laimer.

With a central midfield group that could lose three players this summer (Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, Marcel Sabitzer), Bayern Munich seems to be ready to make a serious push for Laimer, who has already had success in playing under Julian Nagelsmann and is experienced in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

First, Sport Bild’s Christian Falk confirmed a report from Fabrizio Romano that Bayern Munich was preparing a bid to RB Leipzig for Laimer, whose contract set to expire in the summer of 2023:

Later, Falk detailed that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic met with Laimer’s agent in Mallorca on Friday:

Nagelsmann has reportedly been interested in getting another defensive-minded, ball-winner for his midfield group, but should the club be able to work out a deal for Laimer, the Austrian would be a sub behind Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

As we saw with Marcel Sabitzer, that is not always an easy transition to make.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...