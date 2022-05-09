Brazzo dismisses Erling Haaland rumors, says there are limits to what Bayern Munich can do with Serge Gnabry

In speaking with Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic have some insight into what is going on with Serge Gnabry and if the club is really going to pursue Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

For Gnabry, it seems like it will take some concessions from one side or the other to get a deal done.

“We try to offer everyone the best, but we also have limits,” Salihamidzic said. “We have had many discussions and will have more. I really like Serge, the boy is great — and I would be happy if he stayed.”

Gnabry’s desired salary — and his role on the squad — could be major impediments to a deal getting done.

Meanwhile, when asked what club would land Haaland, Salihamidzic offered a terse: “Certainly not us.”

The sporting director clearly did not speak about the meeting he had with Haaland at his home while the Norwegian was in Munch for medical treatment.