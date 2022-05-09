Bayern Munich players react to lifting the Meisterschale and the 2-2 draw against Stuttgart

Deutscher Fußballmeister! Bayern Munich have officially lifted their tenth straight Bundesliga title after their final home match of the season against Stuttgart on Sunday.

The 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena was yet another addition to their streak of poor league performances. Fortunately, the Meisterschale proved to be a good distraction for the Bayern fans who hoped to cheer their team to a victory on the home turf.

Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer shared their joy of lifting that tenth title but also touched on the team’s lustreless performance against Stuttgart. Both players were disappointed about not getting to add the two extra points to the table before lifting the title.

Müller said, “It’s always nice to win the league title. We wanted to win at home today and were up for it. In the end we only drew 2-2 and made some mistakes. I had a chance too and should have made it 3-1 in the second half.”

Thomas Müller the party starter pic.twitter.com/vWyu4c1E83 — 433 (@433) May 8, 2022

The captain was happy to celebrate the title in front of a packed Allianz Arena for the first time after the beginning of the pandemic. Neuer said, “We are happy to be holding the trophy in our hands and celebrating with the fans. The fans were missing in the past couple of years, so it was very important they’re back. Unfortunately, not everything worked well today. The result is not what we wanted.”

Bayern will wind up their season on the 14th of May after one last league match against Wolfsburg.

Let’s end the season with a win – fingers crossed!

Meister Samma!