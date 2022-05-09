Leon Goretzka campaigns for Bayern Munich to re-up Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been following the contract negotiations of Serge Gnabry from afar and the Germany international would like to see his compatriot remain in Bavaria.

Despite the situation not exactly being cut-and-dry, Goretzka has hope that the club will be able to retain a player that he considers both a teammate and a friend:

#Goretzka macht sich für eine Verlängerung mit @SergeGnabry stark: „Er hat heute ein gutes Spiel gemacht, ist ein herausragender Baustein in unserer Mannschaft. Und er ist ein guter Freund von mir geworden. Ich erhoffe mir eine Verlängerung von ihm.“ #FCBayern #Gnabry — Maximilian Koch (@Koch_AZ) May 8, 2022

#Goretzka advocates an extension with @SergeGnabry: “He played well today and is an outstanding building block in our team. And he has become a good friend of mine. I’m hoping for an extension from him.” #FCBayern #Gnabry

While the case can certainly be made that Gnabry has earned a new deal, the logistics could prove difficult. Gnabry wants a big salary and a prominent role on the squad — and neither of those two requests can be guaranteed.

Should Gnabry seek to move on, the forward will have no shortage of suitors.