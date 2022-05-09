Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso unsure if he’ll stay with club

In a move that has been speculated for month, Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso spoke about his future and revealed that he is unsure if he will remain with the club after his contract expires on June 30th.

Tolisso spoke to Sport1’s Kerry Hau and did not sounds like he was a player that expected to remain in Bavaria for much longer:

Tolisso lässt seine Zukunft offen: „Ich weiß nicht, ob ich bleibe.“ #FCBayern @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) May 8, 2022

Tolisso leaves his future open: “I don’t know if I’ll stay.” #FCBayern @SPORT1

Tolisso’s time at Bayern Munich will be remember for his tantalizing potential — and the litany of injuries that prevented him from reaching it. A good, strong, dynamic box-to-box midfielder, Tolisso faced one major hurdle after another with injuries and then was jumped by Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for a starting position in the central midfield.

When asked about Tolisso, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was non-committal about the Frenchman’s future.

“I sat down with him and we had a lot of talks with each other. We have to see how the situation will develop and how our financial situation is. We know what he’s thinking and he knows what we’re thinking,” Salihamidzic said.

Tolisso has already received interest from big clubs in La Liga, the Premier League, and Serie A, so the talented Frenchman should have no shortage of suitors as a free agent.

Bayern Munich could also try to convince him to stay, but that might be a tough sell.