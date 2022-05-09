Manuel Neuer has several asks ahead of new deal with Bayern Munich

A deal between Bayern Munich and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer appears to be imminent, but the squad’s captain has wanted to take a look at what the club’s plans are before inking a new deal.

According to Bild, Neuer wanted some assurances on things directly affecting him:

A contract extension for Sven Ulreich: This is done as Ulreich signed his name on the dotted line on Saturday. This was big for Neuer to work with someone he was comfortable with and who did not necessarily have the ambition to try and take Neuer’s job. An assurance that goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic would be back: This appears to be a mandatory requirement for Neuer and something the club is expected to make happen. Neuer wants Tapalovic at Bayern Munich for the entirety of his career. Money on par with Thomas Müller: Again, this likely will not be an issue for Bayern Munich. Neuer is expected to earn over €20 million per season.

All things considered, these look like easy requirements to meet for Bayern Munich (especially with Ulreich already being complete).

As for Neuer, he told DAZN (as captured by kicker) that things are going “quite well.”

“I don’t have to extend the contract yet, but I think the talks are going quite well,” Neuer said. “We now have all the time in the world.”