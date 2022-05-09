Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart; James Rodriguez to Inter Miami?; Florian Grillitsch has options for new club; Karim Adeyemi to BVB on five-year deal?; and MORE

Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart fought to a 2-2 draw for a point that the visitors badly needed. The Bavarians, meanwhile, continued their late season string of iffy performances. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

The presentation to Niklas Süle was tough. It still feels like this was a totally preventable exit that will hurt the team. Anyone who thinks otherwise is fooling themselves.

Dayot Upamecano and Tanguy Nianzou would go on to show that a bit in this one.

Off topic for the match, but the Alps and Oktoberfest kits did not get enough run this season. We needed to see much more of them.

The new jerseys are okay. I don’t have a really strong feeling one way or the other yet.

Borna Sosa is a nice player and he always impresses. Serge Gnabry gave him some trouble at times, but Sosa is good. If Bayern Munich did not have Alphonso Davies slotted to man that left wing-back slot for next season, I’d probably be pushing hard for the Bavarians to get Sosa.

Bayern Munich had a lot of good looks early, but was not all that opportunistic.

Nianzou is sloppy and not ready for prime time. While I still think a loan would benefit him greatly, it appears that Bayern Munich is going to keep him on the roster for next season. Buying another center-back will be key given the roller coaster form of Upamecano and Nianzou’s unsteady play.

VfB Stuttgart’s first goal by Tiago Tomas was simply a product of Die Schwaben taking advantage of Bayern Munich’s lackadaisical backline.

Bayern Munich should have had two goals in the first 13 minutes. Thomas Müller and Leon Goretzka each should have had one.

Serge Gnabry put forth a nice effort on the team’s first goal.

Müller’s turn on his goal was exquisite. What a move!

Saša Kalajdžić’s goal was a direct product of an Upamecano gaffe.

This performance for Bayern Munich was not quite uninspired, they just were not sharp as a team.

The post game celebration was pretty cool and the moment between Süle and the ultras was awesome.

Overall, this just seemed like another match where it meant more to the opposition and where the opponents just wanted it more. In some ways, it doesn’t matter, but it is still a bit disconcerting. Bayern Munich will certainly be a good team next season, but there are some reasons for concern. How the front office and coaching staff deal with addressing the squad’s weaknesses will be key.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, or Observations, give them a look:

Former Bayern Munich attacker James Rodriguez could be headed to Inter Milan:

David Beckham wants to snap up Colombian ace James Rodriguez for Inter Miami, reports The Sun.

Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch is going to be a popular target on the transfer market as Arsenal FC, Newcastle United, and Lazio are all said to be interested in the Austrian. Could Julian Nagelsmann persuade his bosses to get another one of his old players?

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly set to battle it out with Serie A giants Lazio in the race to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch. According to a report from Corriere dello Sport, the race to sign Florian Grillitsch in a Bosman is heating up. 26-year-old The TSG Hoffenheim midfielder has become an in-demand prospect in the market as he is set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Another week is in the books and after Bayern Munich’s controversial trip to Ibiza, things didn’t really settle down.

An unfortunate loss to Mainz and the Ibiza fiasco were followed by a big contract extension, and a whole lot more — which resulted in a good discussion from Chuck and Jake on a number of topics.

Yup, two dudes doing a Weekend Warm-up podcast at the same time!

Here is what we have on tap:

A look at Thomas Müller’s contract extension, what it means for the club, and how Julian Nagelsmann could have tough decisions to make.

A discussion on Robert Lewandowski’s contract status and why it just makes sense for him to play at least one more year at Bayern Munich.

Thoughts on where Leroy Sane stands after two years and how he’s lived (or not lived) up to expectations.

Borussia Dortmund’s new acquisitions and why they could be building something good.

A look at the week in Europe as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City choked...again — and some admiration for the Europa League’s German contingent, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Karim Adeyemi inking a deal with Borussia Dortmund seems to be down to a matter of days at this point:

Karim Adeyemi’s move to BVB is becoming more and more concrete. Before BVB’s Bundesliga game against SpVgg Greuther Fürth, Sebastian Kehl commented on the personnel - and sounded optimistic. “My gut feeling got even better over the week. I think we’re on the right track,” said the head of Dortmund’s licensed player department at Sky . The SPORT1 reporters Patrick Berger and Oliver Müller had already reported in the new edition of the SPORT1 podcast “ Die Dortmund-Woche ” that an agreement between Dortmund and the striker from RB Salzburg can be expected in the near future. Adeyemi advisor Thomas Solomon also said when asked by SPORT1 : “We are in very good talks with BVB and are entering the home straight.” According to SPORT1 information , Adeyemi should sign a five-year contract in Dortmund with a salary of over six million euros per year. The national striker has even canceled Manchester United, who have offered around nine million euros a year. The contract is ready to be signed and should soon be signed by all parties. Completion is expected by the middle of the month.

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly close to signing Villarreal defender and one-time Bayern Munich transfer target, Pau Torres:

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly confident of sealing a £45 million deal to sign Spanish international Pau Torres from Villarreal. According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are growing confident in their pursuit of Pau Torres. The Villarreal centre-back has emerged as one of Spurs’ priority targets, as Antonio Conte looks to shore up his options in the defensive unit.

Bayern Munich, Red Bull Salzburg, Manchester City, and Arsenal FC are all trying to get Paris Saint-Germain youngster El Chadille Bitshiabu:

En plus du Bayern Munich et de Salzbourg, Arsenal et Manchester City proposent un projet sur le long terme à El Chadaille Bitshiabu. Les deux clubs de Premier League aimeraient recruter le jeune défenseur cet été, mais le PSG ferme la porte à double tour. #Mercato — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) May 8, 2022

In addition to Bayern Munich and Salzburg, Arsenal and Manchester City are offering a long-term project to El Chadaille Bitshiabu. The two Premier League clubs would like to sign the young defender this summer, but PSG are closing the door twice. #Mercato

While not listed in this report, RB Leipzig has also been linked to the youngster.

This article is speculative at best, but it theorizes that Leroy Sane would be a good fit to replace Mo Salah if the Egyptian star leaves Liverpool FC:

Specifically, were it to become clear that Salah is leaving, Liverpool would probably tweak the upper end of a couple of criteria. As there would be a need for someone to come in and make an immediate impact, FSG may be willing to compromise slightly on their usually strict age profile: someone a little older could come in. Likewise, there would be slightly more flexibility than usual in the transfer fee and wage packet. This could bring a former Manchester City man into the picture. At 26, Leroy Sané is a touch older than the typical Liverpool signing, but he is still young enough to represent a logical deal. Add to that the fact that he is the most similar player to Salah in Europe, per FBref, and the move starts to make a lot of sense.