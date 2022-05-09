Chris Richards returns to Bayern Munich, Florian Grillitsch also to leave Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim announced on its website that Bayern Munich loanee Chris Richards would be returning to the Rekordmeister and also that dependable midfielder — and one-time Julian Nagelsmann pupil — Florian Grillitsch would be leaving the club:

Midfielder Florian Grillitsch will leave Bundesliga soccer club TSG Hoffenheim at the end of the season after five years. Before kickoff of the home match against Bayer Leverkusen, the Austrian international was bid farewell by Director of Professional Football Alexander Rosen and General Manager Frank Briel in front of the club’s own fans.

“It’s hard for me to say goodbye. But in the career of a professional footballer, at some point the moment comes to dare something new, to face a new challenge. Nevertheless, I have experienced many wonderful moments with the club, the fans and the team here in recent years that I will not forget,” Grillitsch said. “As a very young player, I found an excellent environment for my development at Hoffenheim and would make the same decision again at any time. Of course, I will follow TSG’s path intensively and keep my fingers crossed for the club.”

As for Richards, the end to a very successful loan stint is here:

Grillitsch has made club history for TSG. On September 19, 2018, the Austrian scored in the 6th minute of the match to give TSG the lead in the match at Ukrainian serial champions Shakhtar Donetsk (2:2), marking TSG’s first goal in the Champions League.

In addition to Grillitsch, defenders Howie Nordtveit and Chris Richards will also leave TSG. Both were absent from the arena on Saturday due to their injuries and related medical treatments in their home countries, but were given a big round of applause by the fans and stadium announcer Mike Diehl.

Is Richards a fixture in Bayern Munich’s future plans or will he seek to move on from the club this summer?