Three observations from Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw in their final home game against VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich did not have anything except pride to play for in their final home match in the Bundesliga; yet, they offered something more even if the end result wasn’t quite what fans would have hoped for.

Good day for the front

A defining trait of Bayern Munich over the past decade of titles has been an attack that can carry the team on bad days. While we were let down against Villarreal this season, the attack showed promise. The trademark cut backs from the byline, the interplay between wingers, the connection between Thomas Müller and the rest of the team were there for all to see. A goal (I am looking at you Leon Goretzka) or two more would have been helpful but it was good to watch all the same.

New coach, same defensive problems

Hansi Flick and his high line are no longer there. (Okay, the high line is still there sometimes). Now, it is Julian Nagelsmann and his back three/four. Yet, there were at least four instances I can think of when Bayern was caught in 2 vs 1 or 3 vs 2 situations. Had Sasa Kaladjzic been at the end of the chances which fell to Philipp Fõrster, Bayern might have lost. Tanguy Nianzou and Dayot Upamecano were both guilty of getting caught too easily today. The club will miss Niklas Süle for sure,

Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman things

Joshua Kimmich wasn’t poor by any means today. I saw some of his trademark floating balls into the box as well; however, this has been a really underwhelming campaign from him. The first quality a captain/leader needs to have is consistency — ask Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm, Mark Van Bommel or Oliver Kahn, the past four captains. It has been sorely lacking in his game this season and that has to change next season. In terms of consistency, he needs to look no further than the recipient of the red card today, Kingsley Coman. Coman has been Mr. Consistent since his goal against PSG in 2020; he has become a leader in front of our very eyes and I am happy he extended his contract. It wasn’t his best game today but, if anything, he is allowed that one poor game.

BONUS: the emotions

I was looking through the comments threads during the game and I just want to say that the league is Bayern’s bread and butter. I found myself in tears at the final whistle. Winning this league is not easy; it requires a lot of consistency. Bayern’s form has dropped off a cliff for example since the title is secured. Never underestimate how difficult it is to win a top five European league, including the Bundesliga. Congratulations to our very own Deutscher Meister!

That’s it from me! I hope you enjoyed the game and, as always, thank you for reading.