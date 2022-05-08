Match awards from Bayern Munich’s underwhelming 2:2 draw against Stuttgart

Jersey swap: Borna Sosa

The Croatian left-back was one of the best Stuttgart players in this match. He was solid all over the pitch. He was reliable when he had to defend and was great in the final third for his team. He managed to grab an assist, but his passing overall was quite impressive. Whenever he passed a long ball to his teammates, mostly Saša Kalajdžić, it was a dangerous ball in Bayern’s box. Kalajdžić also had a good game, as he managed to score a goal but also missed a sitter.

As much as Bayern was unlucky, so was Stuttgart. The match could have easily gone in favor of the other team.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

A solid match from the Canadian. He was very active on the left flank and often created havoc with his pace. He also had a couple of great dribbles, which opened up space for Bayern Munich’s attacks. One thing that he still needs to improve is his passing. I know that he’s still getting back to his shape after not playing football for a long time. It’s becoming quite frustrating to see him make great runs but fail to deliver good passes to his teammates in or on the edge of the box. Nevertheless, it is great to see him getting back to form, and I’m sure that he will return to his best in the next season.

Dayot Upamecano was also solid today, as he managed to get an assist to his name, and he made some impressive tackles and clearances.

Fussballgott: Joshua Kimmich

I still feel that Kimmich had a dip in his form in recent weeks, but he is still playing well – without a doubt! He’s still probably getting back to his best form, but maybe all he needs is a bit of rest. He proved his class today with some great challenges and a couple of mind-blowing passes. He created most of Bayern’s attacks and the team desperately needs another technically gifted midfielder. Today, Goretzka didn’t have his best day on the pitch, and Kimmich couldn’t carry the game by himself. Kimmich managed to get 90% of his passes accurate and made four key passes.

Der Bomber: Thomas Müller

The Bavarian-born struggled with his form in recent weeks, just as many of his teammates. If he had a bit more luck today, he could have scored a hattrick. In the end, he managed to score a goal after an incredible first touch. He hit the post two times, and one of his attempts was also cleared off the goal line. His positioning was great, but he was a bit unlucky. Hopefully, he will return to his usual best in the next season.

Lewandowski was also good, as he got an assist. He was marked throughout the whole match and hardly made any impact. He had three or four good chances that he created, but either the goalie saved it or he hit the post.

Meister of the match: Serge Gnabry

Without a doubt the best player in Bayern Munich’s squad. He was continuously full of energy and was very creative when he was going forward. Most of Bayern’s chances came through him and his pacey runs on the right flank. He managed to score the equalizer and had tons of other good chances. He is a great addition for the Bavarians, but his fluctuating form is raising fans’ eyebrows for quite some time. Tonight’s match is proof of how useful he can be for this team.