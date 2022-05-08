Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

The penultimate game of the Bundesliga season is here, and Champions elect Bayern Munich are due a victory lap. After the abject performance against Mainz last weekend, Julian Nagelsmann wants a strong performance to silence his critics (which is most likely a futile effort — he’ll be criticized regardless).

Stuttgart are fighting relegation and they don’t want to give Bayern a freebie. However, everyone knows that this team is usually at its most dangerous after a loss. Maybe that isn’t quite true this season, but it’s a general rule that Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men will be aware of. With this being Bayern’s last home game of the season, the Meisterschale will be presented to the team after the game.

