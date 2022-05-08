Julian Nagelsmann insists talks with Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich are going well

Robert Lewandowski’s contract situation at Bayern Munich has created tension for the better part of the past couple of weeks in the aftermath of Julian Nagelsmann’s side getting knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a potential move to Barcelona this summer, though the front office of the Catalan giants has remained insistent that they have not yet spoken with the Polish international.

There is still hope at Bayern that they can convince Lewandowski to agree on a contract extension, though there will still certainly have to be some negotiating on the length of said extension and the finances involved. Still, though, in the press conference previewing Bayern’s match against VfB Stuttgart, Nagelsmann doubled down on the club’s confidence that Lewandowski will stay at Bayern and agree on a contract extension.

“I can’t give any news [but] I asked if it was a good conversation. And it seems that it was. But there is nothing to report, in any sense. My position has not changed, we want to keep it as it is and extend his contract. I have already said that, anything else, Brazzo [Salihamidzic] must announce,” Nagelsmann explained when he was asked about the situation (Sport.es).

Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has been in Munich for the past week in efforts to speak with Bayern’s front office, but it’s caused worry from the outside looking in given Bayern’s relationship with Zahavi. He was partially responsible for brokering David Alaba’s move to Real Madrid last summer and he has repeatedly shopped Lewandowski around to both Real Madrid and Barcelona prior to this season.

Despite having to deal with Zahavi, Nagelsmann is confident an agreement for an extension can be reached. “You know that Pini likes to negotiate and so you need a little patience, But that’s one of my great strengths,” he said.