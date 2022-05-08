Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart: Gamethread and Live Blog

The Bundesliga is almost over, but that doesn’t mean Bayern Munich will rest easy. Even after having won the title, Julian Nagelsmann wants his team to show a reaction for the loss to Mainz last week, and make sure title celebrations go ahead without a cloud of negativity over the team.

There’s not much ambiguity over who will play. The newly extended Thomas Muller will join Robert Lewandowski up top, with Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman on the wings. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich will see the usual midfield pairing kept, while the defense won’t be too much different either (with the exception of Niklas Sule being benched). Will the boys be able to redeem themselves after last week’s disaster against Mainz?

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

