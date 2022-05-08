Daily Schmankerl: Man City ready to pounce on one-time Bayern Munich target Frenkie de Jong; Borussia Dortmund not in pursuit of Paulo Dybala; Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, Real Madrid among clubs eyeing Corentin Tolisso; and MORE!

Manchester City is reportedly ready to go hard after one-time Bayern Munich target and current FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong:

Premier League giants Manchester City are reportedly prioritizing a summer move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. According to The Times, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are prioritising a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer. The Dutchman is said to be on Manchester United’s radar as well, with Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with the former Ajax talisman.

De Jong, of course, has received interest from Bayern Munich on a few occasions; most recently last winter. Now, though, the Bavarians just do not have the budget to spend on a luxury purchase like De Jong.

Despite the lack of funds, De Jong is still a “dream transfer” for Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Borussia Dortmund has been linked to Juventus star Paulo Dybala, but Germany is likely not going to be the Argentine’s landing spot (plus, BVB really is not really all that into Dybala anyway):

Europe’s top clubs are said to be lining up for the Argentinian international: Milan clubs Inter and AC, Chelsea and Arsenal, the nouveau riche Newcastle United, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly vying for the Juventus Striker. And the Corriere dello Sport even brought Borussia Dortmund into play as a possible buyer. But there is nothing to this BVB rumor, as SPORT1 knows!

FC Barcelona is starting to look elsewhere for help now that Bayern Munich took Robert Lewandowski off of the transfer market. Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix are said to be atop Barca’s list:

Erling Haaland had been the chosen one for months now, but the Borussia Dortmund hitman is bound for Manchester City. It has forced Barcelona to alter their plans, with Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich now emerging as the top target. However, the German champions are unwilling to let their ace goalscorer leave, despite running the risk of losing him for nothing next year. With things not looking good on that front either, Barça are now drawing up other alternatives, with ARA reporting that the Catalan giants could raid arch-rivals Atletico Madrid for striking reinforcements. Indeed, as per the report, Atletico Madrid forwards Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix have emerged as prospective options for Barcelona in case they miss out on the signing of Lewandowski in the summer.

Liverpool FC, Inter Milan, Chelsea FC, and Real Madrid have all shown interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso:

Tolisso looks likely to leave Bayern Munich and the likes of Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid have shown interest. The midfielder has been linked with Liverpool in the past.

Another week is in the books and after Bayern Munich’s controversial trip to Ibiza, things didn’t really settle down.

An unfortunate loss to Mainz and the Ibiza fiasco were followed by a big contract extension, and a whole lot more — which resulted in a good discussion from Chuck and Jake on a number of topics.

Yup, two dudes doing a Weekend Warm-up podcast at the same time!

Here is what we have on tap:

A look at Thomas Müller’s contract extension, what it means for the club, and how Julian Nagelsmann could have tough decisions to make.

A discussion on Robert Lewandowski’s contract status and why it just makes sense for him to play at least one more year at Bayern Munich.

Thoughts on where Leroy Sane stands after two years and how he’s lived (or not lived) up to expectations.

Borussia Dortmund’s new acquisitions and why they could be building something good.

A look at the week in Europe as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City choked...again — and some admiration for the Europa League’s German contingent, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Memphis Depay could see his stay with FC Barcelona last a little longer:

Memphis Depay has had an up and down debut season since joining Barcelona in the summer transfer window. However, a new report from Diario AS is now claiming that the 28-year-old could end up staying at Camp Nou beyond the current season if Barça’s transfer plans do not pan out as expected. With Xavi planning to use Ansu Fati as a No. 9, Barça would need an additional forward to compete with Ferran Torres on the left flank. Retaining Depay, in that regard, makes sense for the Catalan giants. But, if the club sign Lewandowski or a different top-quality striker, Fati would likely continue on the left flank, which could see Depay leave. So, as things stand, it seems like the 28-year-old’s future will hinge on Barcelona’s pursuit of a new striker.

Serge Gnabry just said, “We’ll do it live....f*ck it!”

Simply put, this game means everything for VfB Stuttgart and absolutely nothing for the Ibiza Bunch...err, Bayern Munich.

I kid, I kid.

I could not care any less about the Ibiza trip, but the Bavarians will have to play much better — and will need to show more life — than they did last week. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each squad is in the table.

A look at the recent form for both squads.

Some key players to watch for VfB Stuttgart.

Why this match could go a long way in determining if VfB Stuttgart gets relegated.

The after-effects of some youngsters being left out of the squad last week.

A guess at who Julian Nagelsmann might start (Hint: This could be a very veteran-laden lineup to start the match).

A prediction on the match.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi will not be high-tailing it out of France after once season:

Achraf Hakimi will stay at Paris Saint Germain, agent Alexandro Camano tells @comotevaok: “He's happy there, we have 4 years left on our contract with PSG”. #PSG



“Achraf’s young and wants to continue growing at Paris Saint Germain”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2022

Is Borussia Dortmund going to sell Youssoufa Moukoko? The youngster has not exactly broken through as quickly as many had hoped, but it would be a shocking move by BVB:

As the Bild reports, those responsible at BVB want to sell the child prodigy! The 17-year-old made his Bundesliga debut shortly after his 16th birthday in November 2020. However, this was not followed by a success story, but injuries kept slowing him down again and again. The striker has made 14 appearances this season - but only played an average of 14 minutes. According to SPORT1 information, he is actually anything but satisfied with his role. According to Bild, a loan is out of the question for those responsible because Moukoko’s contract expires in 2023 and would first have to be extended, which the player currently does not want. So now a sale is in the offing. However, only under one condition: Dortmund would like to secure a buyback option. The talent had previously caused a sensation at a young age. He has scored 139 goals in 109 games for BVB since 2017 and was top scorer in both the U17 and U19 Bundesliga.

