Pellegrino Matarazzo says VfB Stuttgart will be ready to face Bayern Munich’s best effort

VfB Stuttgart boss Pellegrino Matarazzo knows how important three points would be for his team this weekend against Bayern Munich.

“We’re not going there for Bayern’s title celebrations but to write our own story,” VfB head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said during his press conference (as captured by the VfB Stuttgart website). “The fact is that we want to pick up points in Munich. We go into it believing in our own strengths. Then we need courage, toughness and intensity on the pitch and need to perform as a unit. We’re preparing for a full-strength Bayern Munich side who will definitely want to mark the trophy presentation with a win. It’ll be up to us to go into every challenge with 100 per cent commitment.”

Matarazzo is hoping that defender Konstantinos Mavropanos will be ready to play after missing training this week. The Greek center-back has had a strong season in the Bundesliga.

“I’m confident he’ll be involved on Sunday,” said Matarazzo.