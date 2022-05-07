Sven Ulreich extends his contract at Bayern Munich until 2023

A Bayern Munich goalkeeper has put pen to paper - but it’s not Manuel Neuer (yet). His backup Sven Ulreich has extended his current contract, keeping him at the club until next year.

“FC Bayern has become like a family over the years. I’m looking forward to another year here,” said Ulreich. “I’m enjoying my task behind a world class goalkeeper like Manuel Neuer - we have a friendly and collegial relationship with each other.”

Bayern were linked with Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega over the past season, but eventually settled on extending their current backup keeper. Unlike a lot of keepers, Ulreich is content with his role as Neuer’s understudy, and is a pretty decent goalkeeper himself. Although his last outing against Mainz was a downer, he has otherwise performed admirably in Neuer’s absence, so it makes sense that Bayern would want to tie down his services for another year.

Ulreich has been at Bayern since 2015, bar the one season he spent at Hamburger SV in 2020/21. Although he naturally hasn’t seen that many games compared to his captain, he has nevertheless played a fair few matches, and won a considerable amount of trophies, including a historic treble.

Here’s hoping that Sven remains the trustworthy backup that he is!