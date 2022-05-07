BFW Commentary: 2021/22 Bundesliga Team of the Season

The Bundesliga season is drawing to a close with just two matchdays left, so it seems like an appropriate time to start our end of season awards. EA Sports FIFA has recently announced their list of nominees for the Bundesliga Team of the Season. Here is my team of the season:

There were 5 goalkeepers nominated, but for me, this was probably the easiest choice of them all. While I think Manuel Neuer is still the best goalkeeper in the German top flight, I think Freiburg’s Mark Flekken was the clear choice here.

I wanted to use a 4-4-3 formation but bear in mind that it won’t be perfect as there as some players I just needed to include in fairness. For my defenders, I went with David Raum, Josko Gvardiol, Christian Günter, and Nico Schlotterbeck. So far, no Bayern Munich players yet, and a heavy emphasis on Freiburg’s defense. The standout player here would be Raum or Schlotterbeck.

The midfield was certainly the most difficult section to select. So many great players in this criteria and hard to rank defensive midfielders, against attacking midfielders or even wingers. However, the three players that stood out for me were Thomas Müller, Florian Wirtz, and Marco Reus. Despite missing ten games, Wirtz was exceptional for Leverkusen and Reus carried Dortmund at times in Erling Haaland’s absence. Honorable mentions go to Moussa Diaby, Serge Gnabry, and Jude Bellingham.

Last but not least are the attackers. It would be criminal to not give the player of the season to Robert Lewandowski. My other two choices are Erling Haaland and Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku definitely earns my pick as most improved player of the year, and isn’t far off from Lewandowski’s performance this season.

For my 12th man, I have to give the award to Patrick Schick. Despite missing several games, the striker accumulated 22 goals and counting and currently stands in third for G+A-PK per 90. His goal-scoring threat is immense.

Who did I miss? Agree or disagree? Let us know in the comments who made your XI of the Bundesliga season.