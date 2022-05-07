Bayer Leverkusen declares that Patrik Schick is not for sale — to Bayern Munich or anyone else

When Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes must have scoffed when he read the rumors linking his striker, Patrik Schick, to Bayern Munich and other big clubs.

In an interview with Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Rolfes made it clear Schick was staying put.

“Nobody needs to contact us for Patrik. It’s normal for a top striker with his class to attract interest. But he will play with us next season, that’s very clear. We want to make our already good team even better. And Patrik is a key player in our plans for the future,” Rolfes said.

With Schick’s rumored transfer fee to be upwards of €70 million, it seems that few clubs would be able to even bid on the talented Czech this summer anyway. For Bayern Munich, the recent declaration that the club would hang on to Robert Lewandowski through next season essentially took them out of the running for Schick until at least the summer of 2023.