Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane feels that California love with home purchase — take a look

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is expanding his real estate portfolio with the purchase of a home in the Hollywood Hills.

That’s correct, Sane now owns a house in Los Angeles, California. Dirt.com had the information:

German professional footballer Leroy Sané has scored a goal of the stylish kind with the $8 million purchase of a Los Angeles pied-à-terre. Last sold for just under $3.6 million in 2020 — and subsequently redone from top to bottom — the resort-like home lies in the Hollywood Hills, and offers three bedrooms and four baths in just over 2,800 square feet of magazine-worthy living space. Nestled high atop the Sunset Strip, on a nearly half-acre gated parcel laced with palms, the one-story stucco structure greets with a motorcourt and two-car garage. An eye-catching entryway features a large front door, which pivots into creamy-hued, minimalistic interiors punctuated throughout with clay ceilings and walls, wide-plank white oak floors, designer lighting and travertine finishes.

Here are the hard numbers on the purchase:

Location: Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.

Price: $8 million

Year built: 1958

Specifications: 2,896 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Lot Size: 0.4 acres

If HGTV is your thing, you might enjoy the full pics of the house on Redfin or the promotional video: