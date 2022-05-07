 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann talks uncertain futures of Serge Gnabry, Corentin Tolisso

Two players who were once thought to be part of the club’s future could move on.

By CSmith1919
Bremer SV v Bayern Munchen - DFB Cup: First Round Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was asked about the ongoing contract talks with Serge Gnabry and the coach gave a frank assessment on where things stand with the Germany international.

“I have known Serge for ages and have a good relationship with him. He’s been very hard-working in the past few weeks and has been one of the most striking players. Of course, I would like to keep him, but it’s not always easy — many parties play a role,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Gnabry could be sold this summer if an accord cannot be reached.

As for Corentin Tolisso, the midfielder is almost assuredly leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer.

“I appreciate Coco very much, he has an incredible winning mentality and brings a good spirit to training. The injuries are of course bitter,” Nagelsmann said. “It’s a question of whether it makes sense to stay when you see how often he’s injured. We’ll see what the future brings.”

