Bayern Munich to play the DFL-Supercup in late July

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will play the 2022 DFL-Supercup during the last weekend of July.

RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg are the two finalists for the DFB-Pokal and whoever ultimately wins, will earn the right to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. For both clubs, it would be a great achievement to win the DFB-Pokal and then have the possibility of winning a DFL-Supercup.

It will likely to be hard to find many people outside of Leipzig who will want to see Die Roten Bullen win the DFB-Pokal. SC Freiburg will almost assuredly have most of Germany rooting for them. Many fans will be hoping to see Christian Streich’s squad win the competition and earn the right to face Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup.

The DFL-Supercup’s placement on that weekend means that Bayern Munich and whoever ends up winning the DFB-Pokal will have to delay the start of their 2022/23 DFB-Pokal campaign until a later date.