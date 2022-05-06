Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich’s new goalkeeper kit has been released

Bayern Munich’s new home kit for the coming season has just been released, and the new goalkeeper shirt has followed suit.

It’s more than likely that this will be the template for most adidas sponsored teams’ goalkeeper kits, just in different colors and logos, as has been the case for past seasons.

What sets this one apart is the graphic pattern on the front of the shirt. Is it a beehive? A Spider-Man rip-off? Some sort of marble or stained glass attempt? Whatever it is, it looks to be just as polarizing as the home kit. Personally, this writer finds it rather jarring, perhaps too jarring.

Take a look.

Bayern's two main goalkeeper kits for next season. The turquoise shirt will be debuted by Manuel Neuer this weekend [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/6IfBga797T — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 6, 2022

As of now, it is unclear just how many colors the kit will come out in, as we’ve seen Manuel Neuer suit up in various colors over the course of the season. So far, the colors that have been released are turquoise and black. While the turquoise one raises my eyebrows, at least the black one looks pretty sharp. Even the seemingly jarring pattern looks better in black. We’ll have to see how it looks when Neuer puts it on.

The turquoise version will be debuted alongside the new home kit in Bayern’s last home game of the season this Sunday. However, fans will have to wait a while before they can actually get it themselves, as the club announced yesterday that the shirt will only be available for purchase in July.

The new goalkeeper's shirt will not be out until next month [fcb] pic.twitter.com/mwGcvZi1l3 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 5, 2022

What are your thoughts on the new goalkeeper kit? Let us know in the comments!