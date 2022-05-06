Bayern Munich target Ryan Gravenberch suffers season-ending injury with Ajax

With only a few weeks left to go in the season, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has suffered a major injury blow as midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will miss the final few games with an ankle injury, including a potential title-decider against PSV Eindhoven. The news will concern Bayern Munich fans, as the club is targeting Gravenberch as one of their major acquisitions for this summer.

Luckily, according to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, the young midfielder’s injury isn’t serious — he should be out for only six weeks or so. This would mean that Gravenberch has likely played his final game for the Amsterdam-based club, as Bayern are currently negotiating with Ajax for a transfer this summer.

Will this injury affect the outcome of the negotiations? Not likely. Gravenberch reportedly only wants to go to Bayern, and the only thing holding up the transfer is Ajax’s transfer fee demands. With the season not even over yet, there is plenty of time for the two parties to come to a deal, while in the meantime Gravenberch will focus on his recovery and commit to being ready for the start of next season.

One last thing to point out — why is it that when Bayern set their sights on a player, he always gets injured? It happened with Callum Hudson-Odoi back in the day, it happened with Leroy Sane during the super-saga with Manchester City, and it’s now happened again with Gravenberch. It’s probably a coincidence, but sometimes it feels like a curse. Simply being linked with the club seems to invite the attention of the injury gods, whether the transfer goes through or not.